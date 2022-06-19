Police investigate Hartford double homicide

The homicide took place in the area of Franklin Avenue

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a double homicide in the area of Franklin Avenue.

Police said three people were shot. A man and a woman died. Another woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No information on identities or relationships with each other is known yet. There are no suspects at this time.

Police do not believe it was random.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.