Naugatuck Police investigating shooting on Oak Street

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck police are investigating a shooting in the area of Oak Street Friday night. A portion of the street is blocked off.
According to police, officers were called to High Street at New Haven Road while attending a separate incident in the Cross Point Plaza. Police say the incident involved an occupant of a grey sedan who fired shots at an occupant of a white pickup truck.
Police confirm no injuries have been reported. The shooter was described as a Hispanic male.
The Naugatuck Police Department are seeking the public's help as police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone in the 0-100 block of Oak Street and the 0-400 block of High Street with surveillance footage from 3:30 pm to 4:00 pm are asked to contact police at 203-729-5221.