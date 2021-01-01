Naugatuck Police investigating shooting on Oak Street

Police confirmed no injuries have been reported at this time.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck police are investigating a shooting in the area of Oak Street Friday night. A portion of the street is blocked off.

According to police, officers were called to High Street at New Haven Road while attending a separate incident in the Cross Point Plaza. Police say the incident involved an occupant of a grey sedan who fired shots at an occupant of a white pickup truck.

Police confirm no injuries have been reported. The shooter was described as a Hispanic male.