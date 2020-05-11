Police investigate nearly 50 Paintball Gun Attacks in New Haven, Some on Officers

They say some of the attacks may be gang-related and fear retaliation could turn deadly.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police in New Haven are investigating nearly 50 attacks with paintball guns in the city. Two of those attacks targeted police officers. They say some of the attacks may be gang-related and fear retaliation could turn deadly.

Body camera footage released by New Haven Police shows one of the incidents unfold. Police and Emergency Medical Services were responding to a home on Hallock Avenue Halloween night. They were there for an unrelated incident when multiple pops that sounded like gunfire causing first responders to duck for cover. The shots came from a paintball gun as someone fled in a black sedan. No one was hurt in the incident.

"If either officer were to fire back this could’ve been a tragic outcome," said New Haven Chief Tony Reyes.

In the last three to four weeks there have been nearly 50 reported incidents of paintball attacks in the city. Police say buildings, cars, and people have been struck by the gunfire. They believe a core group may be responsible for some of the attacks but are unsure of a motive.

"We’re concerned that somebody’s going to retaliate against someone that is carrying a weapon that looks as real as this," said Reyes.

The city made five arrests and confiscated several paintball guns used in recent incidents. Some of the arrests stem from a second attack on police where an officer was shot three times and his vehicle was also struck.

"This [paintball gun] in particular shot one of our officers," said Sgt. Karl Jacobson who displayed the rifle-like paintball gun. "As you can see it looks like a real one under your arm and has a light on it. It looks real."

Paintball guns that look like real guns are not illegal to have. The moment they are used for anything other than recreational use, they become it. The State Attorney’s office is allowing the department to charge use of a deadly weapon in arrests.

"We are working with the State Attorney to not get people in more trouble but to stop the behavior," said Jacobson.