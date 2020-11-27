One person taken to hospital following second shooting in New Haven

Police responded to the Yale New Haven Hospital around 9:30 pm.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police are investigating a second shooting Thursday night just after 9:30 pm.

Police responded to a gunshot victim arriving by car at Yale New Haven Hospital. It is believed the shooting may have been connected to an earlier report of shooting in the area of Wilmot Road in the West Rock neighborhood around the same time.

There are no details on the extent of the victim's injuries at this time.