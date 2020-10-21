Police investigate shooting at Meriden Mall

MERIDEN, Conn. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday morning at the Meriden Mall on Lewis Avenue.
Officers learned a car had been driving through the parking lot, being chased by another one. A person in the chasing car was said to have begun firing multiple shots at the other car. It is unclear if any of the shots hit the other car.
Police reported that as of October 20, there have been no victims linked to the shooting.
The case an active and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Simonson at (203)630-6312. The public can also call Major Crimes Tips Line at (203)630-6253.