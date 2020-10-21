Police investigate shooting at Meriden Mall

The shooting happened in the parking lot later Tuesday morning.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday morning at the Meriden Mall on Lewis Avenue.

Officers learned a car had been driving through the parking lot, being chased by another one. A person in the chasing car was said to have begun firing multiple shots at the other car. It is unclear if any of the shots hit the other car.

Police reported that as of October 20, there have been no victims linked to the shooting.