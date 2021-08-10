x
Police investigate shooting in New Haven

Victim was shot near Elizabeth and Dixwell Ave.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon. 

New Haven police confirmed the shooting happened near Dixwell Avenue and Elizabeth Street in the Newhallville area of the city and is in a busy commercial/residential corridor in the city. 

FOX61's Tony Terzi said the victim was shot in front of 781 Dixwell Ave. and is reported to be in critical condition. 

This is a developing story, check back for more details. 

