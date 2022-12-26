x
Crime

1 dead in Waterbury double shooting: Police

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital for treatment and evaluation of injuries.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police are investigating a double shooting where one victim was shot dead.

At around 8:36 p.m. Monday, Waterbury police responded to the area of Walnut Street for a report of shots fired.

Officers were able to locate two male victims a 32-year-old and a 22-year-old, each sustaining gunshot wounds, police said. 

The 32-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The 22-year-old victim was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital for treatment and was released with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and both of the victims were sitting in a car parked outside of Mami Market when they were both struck by gunfire from a passing car. 

Additional information is not yet known. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Anyone with information is requested to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at (203)574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203)755-1234. 

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.

