1 dead in Waterbury double shooting: Police

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital for treatment and evaluation of injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police are investigating a double shooting where one victim was shot dead.

At around 8:36 p.m. Monday, Waterbury police responded to the area of Walnut Street for a report of shots fired.

Officers were able to locate two male victims a 32-year-old and a 22-year-old, each sustaining gunshot wounds, police said.

The 32-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 22-year-old victim was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital for treatment and was released with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and both of the victims were sitting in a car parked outside of Mami Market when they were both struck by gunfire from a passing car.

Additional information is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at (203)574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203)755-1234.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.