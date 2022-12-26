1 dead in Waterbury double shooting: Police

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police are investigating a double shooting where one victim was shot dead.
At around 8:36 p.m. Monday, Waterbury police responded to the area of Walnut Street for a report of shots fired.
Officers were able to locate two male victims a 32-year-old and a 22-year-old, each sustaining gunshot wounds, police said.
The 32-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 22-year-old victim was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital for treatment and was released with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and both of the victims were sitting in a car parked outside of Mami Market when they were both struck by gunfire from a passing car.
Additional information is not yet known.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at (203)574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203)755-1234.
Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
----
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.