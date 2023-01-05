Man suffers life-threatening injuries in New Haven shooting, police investigating

A 30-year-old New Haven man is being treated with life-threatening injuries.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven Police Department is investigating after a person was shot and sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Wednesday.

Police responded to a call on a person shot in the area of Chapel Street between Beers Street and Orchard Street at around 9:32 p.m.

Responding police found a 30-year-old New Haven man who had been shot. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital via ambulance.

Ballistic evidence was collected from the scene and detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or email to ECIC@newhavenct.gov .

