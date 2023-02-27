Bristol smoke shop under investigation after relabeling illegal THC

It was determined that dozens of products in the store contained illegal THC but were re-labeled as Delta-8 products.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Bristol Police are investigating after dozens of products at Lite it Up Smoke Shop were falsely labeled as Delta-8 but were illegal THC.

On Monday, Bristol Police Department, CT Department of Revenue Services, CT Department of Consumer Protection and CT Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services conducted an investigation at the smoke shop located on 350 Lake Avenue.

It was determined that dozens of products in the store contained illegal THC but were re-labeled as Delta-8 products, according to police.

The products were seized and an infraction was issued to an employee for the sale of the products to minors.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.