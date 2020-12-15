Police investigate two armed robberies in Hamden

The robberies happened on December 14, on Savoy Street and North Street.

HAMDEN, Conn — Police on investigating two armed robberies that happened on Monday.

Officers first responded to Savoy Street around 8:15 PM on calls of an attempted armed robbery, involving a gun being fired. The 22-year-old victim from Hamden was standing by his newly purchased car and told Police he was approached by a 17 or 18-year-old man with a thin build, high-top haircut, wearing dark clothes.

The man demanded the victim's keys and the victim ran. Police say they were told as the victim ran away, the suspect fired his gun at him. There were no reported injuries and the suspect is believed to have driven away in a stolen Hyundai Elantra.

Almost 15 minutes later, Police responded to a home on North Street on another call of an armed robbery. The 61-year-old victim said he parked his car in his driveway and while he sat inside the car, a man approached him. Police say the suspect pointed a gun at his head and demanded money. The suspect searched the victim and another suspect opened the passenger door.

Police say the two men stole a "work bag" and the keys to the victim's car. No injuries were reported.