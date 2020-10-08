Police investigating a child overdose in New Haven

Officers and firefighters responded to an address on Norton Street Saturday on calls for an unresponsive 17-month-old girl.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — Police are investigating a drug overdose of a 17-month-old child Monday.

On August 8, officers and firefighters responded to an address on Norton Street in the afternoon regarding an unresponsive child.

Officers believed the little girl had most likely swallowed adult medication. She was taken to Yale-New Haven Children's Hospital and as of Monday, remains in critical condition in the pediatric intensive care unit.

New Haven's Special Victim's Unit and DCF are investigating the incident.