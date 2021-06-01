Police investigating a 'shots fired' incident in Bloomfield

The incident happened at the intersection of Harding Avenue and Blue Hills Avenue.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Police are investigating a "shots fired" incident Wednesday at the intersection of Harding Avenue and Blue Hills Avenue around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspected car involved is a white SUV with a New York licenses plate that was driven by a Black man. Police say another Black man was in the front passenger window firing shots as the car drove down Blue Hills Avenue.

Police are working on finding witnesses, evidence, and any possible victims. No victims were found at the scene or local area hospitals.