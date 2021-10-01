Police investigating after 2 found dead in New Haven home

Emergency crews were called to a Winthrop Avenue residence after a 911 caller reported finding two severely injured persons inside the home.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating after two people were found dead in a home on Winthrop Avenue on Sunday.

Police said just before 11:30 AM this morning, emergency crews were called to a Winthrop Avenue residence after a 911 caller reported finding two severely injured persons inside the home.

"Responding emergency providers pronounced the adult male and adult female deceased at the scene. As of 1:30 PM, officers are still holding a crime scene on Winthrop Avenue between Chapel Street and Derby Avenue," said Capt. Anthony Duff in a statement.

NHPD Major Crimes Detectives and Bureau of Identification forensic detectives responded to the location and are canvassing the area.