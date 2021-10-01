Police investigating after 2 found dead in New Haven home

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating after two people were found dead in a home on Winthrop Avenue on Sunday.
Police said just before 11:30 AM this morning, emergency crews were called to a Winthrop Avenue residence after a 911 caller reported finding two severely injured persons inside the home.
"Responding emergency providers pronounced the adult male and adult female deceased at the scene. As of 1:30 PM, officers are still holding a crime scene on Winthrop Avenue between Chapel Street and Derby Avenue," said Capt. Anthony Duff in a statement.
NHPD Major Crimes Detectives and Bureau of Identification forensic detectives responded to the location and are canvassing the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.