Police investigating after man wounded in Hartford

The shooting happened in the area of 444 New Britain

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police in Hartford are investigating after a shooting left one man in critical condition.

Police said at 6:34 a.m. they were called to Hartford Hospital on a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. The victim, a male in his forties, had a gunshot wound and is currently listed in critical, but stable condition. Police said the shooting occurred in the area of 444 New Britain Avenue.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

