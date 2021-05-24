Police investigating after shots strike home in Norwich

Police said at 1:11 pm, they were called to North Cliff Street for the report of shots fired.

NORWICH, Conn. — Police are investigating in Norwich after shots were fired, striking an occupied multi family home Monday afternoon.

Police said at 1:11 pm, they were called to North Cliff Street for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found shell casings on the ground. They said the bullets had struck an occupied multi family home but no tenants were injured.

Anyone with information can call Det. Pete Karasuk at 860-866-5561 x 3115 or email pkarasuck@cityofnorwich.org.

