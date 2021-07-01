Police investigating Bridgeport homicide

The victim was a 22-year-old Bridgeport man

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Police are investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Police said at 4:55 p.m. they responded to a Howard Avenue apartment on the report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive 22-year-old Bridgeport man in a bedroom located inside the second-floor apartment.

The victim has been identified as John Randall Patrick Jr. of Bridgeport

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Patrol Division has secured a crime scene and contacted the Detective Bureau Homicide Squad to investigate.

Detective are working several leads and the Identification Unit is in the process of collecting evidence.

Police said the shooting wasn’t random. It was an isolated incident where the victim knew the shooter.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Jorge Cintron at 203-581-5227 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

