Police investigating deadly shooting Hartford teenager

The 17-year-old was found shot dead in a car near his home.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating a homicide in Hartford's North End after a 17-year-old was discovered shot dead in a car on Sunday.

Police say they responded to the area of 258 Martin Street at 5:38 p.m. for a Shot Spotter activation. The officers found a parked vehicle with a deceased male inside, who was identified as Juan Bautista Garcia, who lived at 89 Martin Street.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. The Hartford Police Major Crime and Crime Scene Divisions responded and have assumed the investigation.