Police investigating deadly stabbing in New Haven

A man was found on the sidewalk on Congress Avenue sidewalk near the Cedar Street medical building. Police on the scene learned that there was dispute between two men before the stabbing. One of the men ran away before police could arrive.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead. The man's identity has not be released to the public yet.



Detectives continue to ask witnesses and anyone with information to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS (1-866-888-8477). Tips can also be texted. Text “NHPD” plus your message to short code 274637 (CRIMES).