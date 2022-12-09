Police investigating fatal hit-and-run crash in Bethel

The collision happened Friday near the Stony Hill Diner.

BETHEL, Conn — Bethel Police say that a man was killed by a hit-and-run driver late Friday afternoon.

Police were called to Stony Hill Road (Route 6) near the Stony Hill Diner at about 4:40 p.m.

The adult male pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle that was traveling west on the roadway toward Danbury. The man did not survive.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed this crash or might have information about it to contact Officer Ammon at the Bethel Police Department, (203) 744-7900.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.