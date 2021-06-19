Police investigating Hartford homicide

Homicide happened in the South End

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a homicide that occurred overnight.

Police public information officer Lt. Aaron Boisvert said they were investigating a homicide in the area of 36 Alden Street.

The scene is in the area of the intersection of Franklin and Maple Avenues.

There was little information available, but police are expected to have more details later today.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.