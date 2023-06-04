Man dies from gunshot wound in Waterbury, police investigating

On Monday, police identified the victim as 26-year-old Akeem Campbell of Waterbury.

WATERBURY, Conn — A homicide investigation is underway in Waterbury after a man died from a gunshot wound Sunday morning, police said.

Police said they responded to North Main St at Division St around 5 a.m. for a report of shots fired where they found an unoccupied car in the roadway with evidence of a shooting.

Officers later determined that a 26-year-old man who arrived at Saint Mary's Hospital, where he was being treated for a gunshot wound, was the victim of the shooting. Police said that the man died from his injuries sometime after arriving at the hospital.

On Monday, police identified the victim as 26-year-old Akeem Campbell of Waterbury.

Waterbury police are investigating this incident as a homicide and anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941, or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 203-755-1234.

