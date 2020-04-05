Police investigating homicide of teenager after his body was found in Wallingford lake

Police are investigating a homicide of a 17-year-old, whose body was found in a lake Sunday afternoon.
Officers responded to Community Lake around 1 pm Sunday. Kayakers were said to have found the body.
The victim was identified as 17-year-old Nolvin Diaz of Wallingford. Daiz had been reported missing April 26 and was last seen around the evening of April 23.
Police said there seems to attempts to submerged but have not determined an official cause of death as on Monday. The incident was said to be isolated.