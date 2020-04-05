Police investigating homicide of teenager after his body was found in Wallingford lake

The boy was 17 years old and a Wallingford resident. He had been missing since April 25.

Police are investigating a homicide of a 17-year-old, whose body was found in a lake Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to Community Lake around 1 pm Sunday. Kayakers were said to have found the body.

The victim was identified as 17-year-old Nolvin Diaz of Wallingford. Daiz had been reported missing April 26 and was last seen around the evening of April 23.