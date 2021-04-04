x
Police investigating killing of Stamford woman

Police discovered her body on Friday after loved ones didn't hear from her.
STAMFORD, Conn. — On Friday, Stamford Police conducted a welfare check on a local woman because friends had not heard from her for several days. Now they are conducting a homicide investigation. 

Police say they discovered the body of 50-year-old Denise McLaughlin in her first-floor apartment on Manor Street about 9 p.m. on Friday. Police say the case is being investigated by Stamford Police, the Stamford State's Attorney's Office, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. They have not yet announced a cause of death or other information on the investigation. 

Anyone with information this case is asked to call the Stamford Police Department Major Crime Squad at 203-977-4417, or dispatch at 203-977-4444. 

