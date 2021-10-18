Man struck, killed by gunfire in New Haven

When they arrived, police found a 30-year-old New Haven man who had been struck by gunfire.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating a homicide that happened Sunday Afternoon.

At 3:55 p.m., New Haven officers responded to a Shotspotter alert and 911 calls regarding gunfire on Hazel Street, between Shelton Avenue and Dixwell Avenue.

When they arrived, police found a 30-year-old New Haven man who had been struck by gunfire. American Medical Response took the victim to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man has not been identified at this time.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

