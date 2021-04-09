Police investigating stabbing at Woodstock Fair

WOODSTOCK, Connecticut — Connecticut State Police are investigating a reported stabbing at the Woodstock Fair.
The incident was reported shortly before 10 p.m. Woodstock Emergency Management confirms that an ambulance was dispatched to the fair's front gate at that time for a reported stabbing. Police at Troop D in Danielson confirm they are investigating an incident there, but could not provide more information about the active investigation.
Fair officials tell FOX61 the investigation is centered around the fair's main gate and the service gate.
This is a developing story; we'll bring you more information as it becomes available.