Victim of Bridgeport machete attack 'targeted': Police

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport police are searching for the suspect who allegedly attacked a man with a machete at the high school's baseball field.

Police were called to Central High School's baseball field around 8:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of an "assault with a dangerous weapon."

Arriving officers found a 26-year-old Bridgeport man suffering from a wound to his abdomen. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is in critical condition, according to police.

The attack was targeted and the victim knew the attacker, according to police. The suspect who attacked the victim with the machete remains at large.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Jose Bahr at 203-581-5225 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

