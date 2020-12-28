Police looking for information regarding a deadly crash in Wethersfield

A 57-year-old man was found on Longvue Drive unconscious in the snow. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Police are asking for the public's help regarding a deadly crash that occurred on December 17.

During the afternoon, Wethersfield first responders were dispatched to 200 Longvue on calls of a person unconscious in the snow.

Police say at the time the man, identified as 57-year-old Paul Bonfiglio, appeared to have collapsed by shoveling. Bonfiglio was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Bonfigilio sustained injuries consistent with being hit by a car. The crash is being investigated by the Mid-State Accident Investigation Team and the Wethersfield Detective Bureau.