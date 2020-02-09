Police looking for man who allegedly exposed himself in Hamden

The incident happened Monday morning on Whitney Avenue.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman while driving.

On the morning of August 31, a woman was traveling northbound on Whitney Avenue. the woman told police she was followed by a truck with a large silver flatbed.

The driver of the truck was described as a 30-year-old white man with a beard, pulled up alongside the woman and began to "wink at her," say police.

As both vehicles traveled down the road, the man continued to drive down the road alongside the woman. The woman told police the man, " completely exposed his lower half and was masturbating when driving.