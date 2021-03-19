Police looking for scammer claiming to be Norwich officer

According to police, the man has a distinct southern accent and calls random people leaving voicemails to call him back.

NORWICH, Conn. — Police are looking for a scammer claiming to be a Norwich police officer.

According to police, a man is calling random people and identifying themselves as Lieutenant John Perry of Norwich police, who does work at the Department.

The scammer leaves a voicemail for people to call them back. When a resident does they reach a voice mail that says, "You have reached the confidential voicemail of Lieutenant John Perry of the Norwich Police Department, if you need immediate attention please call 911 if not please leave a message."

Police say while investigating the 860-650-4200 number, it was shut down and rejects. Police added the man's voice has a "distinct" southern accent.

The Norwich Police Department, along with Lt. Perry, is reminding the public in and outside Norwich, that a police officer will never ask for payment of any kind.

Residents should not give personal or payment information ever via telephone.

Police say if you receive a similar call or voice mail to please call them at 860-886-5561 to verify the source.

