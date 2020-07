Anyone with information, is asked to please contact Detective Borys at 203-720-2582 or the NPD confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Police officers are asking the public for help in identifying two suspects who stole money from a park concession stand.

According to the Naugatuck Police Department Facebook page, two suspects burglarized the concession stand at the Peter J Foley Baseball Field.

The two men stole merchandise and money from the register.