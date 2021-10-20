Have you seen this hand? Police seek to identify armed robber hitting multiple CT towns

Police believe the male suspect is connected to multiple armed robberies in Meriden, Southington and Wallingford.

MERIDEN, Conn — Meriden police are looking to identify a suspect who is allegedly connected to a recent string of armed robberies in multiple towns.

Police believe that over the past two months, a man carrying a knife has been entering stores in Meriden, Southington and Wallingford, and taking money from the cash registers.

There were no reported injuries during the incidents, according to police.

The suspect has a tattoo on his left hand.

The Meriden, Southington and Wallingford police departments are working together on this investigation.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect and/or his tattoo is asked to contact Detective Jon Femia at 203-630-219 or jfemia@meridenct.gov.

