Convenience store owners arrested for store organized theft: State Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut State Police arrested two people after executing a search and seizure warrant at Smokey's Convenience Store that was suspected of purchasing and reselling stolen items brought to the store by shoplifters.

The convenience store located at 825A Main Street in Hartford was being investigated for three months for organized retail theft activity. During the investigation, it was found that the products stolen were observed being brought to Smokey's for resale.

Store owners Kashif M. Khalifa of Tolland and Homesh Pulipati of New Haven were arrested.

The complaint was brought to the Connecticut State Police Statewide Organized Crime Investigative Task Force by CVS after suspicion that products were being stolen from their store and being resold at Smokey's.

During the search, products with store tags from CVS, Walgreens, Walmart Stop and Shop, and other retailers were identified.

Khalifa was charged with accessory to organized retail theft. Homesh Pulipati was charged with accessory to organized retail theft and conspiracy to commit larceny 6th degree. They were both transported to and processed at Troop H and later released on a $5,000 non-surety bond.

Khalifa and Pulipati are scheduled for arraignment at Hartford Superior Court, on Mar. 22, 2023.

