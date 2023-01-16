Middletown police make arrest following shooting

Police arrested Dwayne Belton, 39, of Middletown on Monday for his alleged involvement in the shooting.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Police in Middletown made an arrest following a reported fight and shooting on Sunday, where the suspect fled the scene.

The investigation began around 8 p.m. on Sunday when police responded to the area of 48 Liberty Street to investigate a report of gunshots. When police arrived at the scene they discovered evidence of a shooting and multiple witnesses, police said.

There were no reported injuries, no one was struck by gunfire according to police.

Police said the incident was described as a physical altercation that resulted in one of the people involved taking out a handgun and firing shots at the other person, then fleeing the scene.

Police say their investigation led them to Dwayne Belton, 39, of Middletown. Several hours after the fight and gunfire, police found Belton driving a car in the area of Liberty Street. Police stopped the suspect where he was placed under arrest.

Belton was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and reckless endangerment in the first degree. He posted a $750,000 bond and is due in court on January 30.

