Police make arrest in Hamden shooting

Police said three young men were the target, but non of them were injured.

Hamden Police have made an arrest in a shooting that targeted three teens last month. None of the teens were injured.

On June 11, police said they were called to the area of Morse Street and Shelton Avenue on the report of shots fired.

Residents had reported that three young men were walking on Morse Street, near Shelton Avenue. Moments later, three men exited a dark-colored sedan and fired multiple gunshots at the younger men. The three who were being shot at ran eastbound on Morse Street, in an attempt to find cover. They were not injured. Bullets damaged a house and a motor vehicle.

Police arrested De’or Freeman, 18, Tuesday and charged him with Criminal Attempt to Commit Assault in the 1st Degree, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, Weapon in a Motor Vehicle and Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree. Freeman, who was detained on a court-ordered $500,000 bond, is scheduled to appear in court in New Haven on August 11.

Police said further arrests are expected.

