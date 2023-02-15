Arrest made in October convenience store shooting in Meriden

On Friday, Makhi Harris, 24, was arrested and charged for his involvement in the shooting.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Police made an arrest in connection to a convenience store shooting that injured a bystander.

The shooting occurred in the area of 343 West Main Street near Bradley Avenue around 9 p.m. after an argument had ensued, which led to a gunfight in the parking lot.

On Friday, Makhi Harris, 24, was arrested and charged with criminal attempt at assault in the first degree, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal use of a firearm, risk of injury to a minor, and 2 counts of reckless endangerment in the first degree.

The major crimes division identified Makhi Harris as one of the offenders.

Ballistic evidence was found at the scene, and multiple cars were struck by gunfire as a result of the shooting.

The bystander was treated with non-life-threatening injuries.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.