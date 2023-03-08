Orange Police make arrest in Sunrise pharmacy armed robbery

The suspect, Luis Sanabria, 51, of Derby was arrested and charged by warrant.

ORANGE, Connecticut — Orange Police Department has made an arrest Wednesday in the Sunrise Pharmacy armed robbery from Feb. 21.

Luis Sanabria, 51, of Derby was arrested and charged by warrant.

On Tuesday Feb. 21, at around 4:34 p.m., Orange police responded to the report of an armed robbery at Sunrise Pharmacy in the area of 240 Indian River Road.

Police said the suspect pulled a Target shopping bag from his coat pocket and demanded Oxycodone from the safe.

The pharmacist complied and was ordered in the back room along with another employee before fleeing the area with an unknown number of narcotics, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect was described as a Hispanic male, average height, possible neck tattoos, wearing a surgical mask, black ballcap with a logo, black hooded jacket, black sweatpants, and black shoes entered the store and approached the pharmacist at the rear of the store with a black handgun.

According to police, a similar robbery occurred at the same business in on Dec. 5, 2022. Prescription narcotics were also taken at gunpoint.

Sanabria was charged with robbery in the first degree and larceny in the third degree. He was released after posting $50,000 bond. His court date is for Thursday, Mar. 9.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.