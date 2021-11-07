Police make large drug bust in Manchester

Police seized fentanyl, cocaine, a gun and cash

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Members of the East Central Narcotics Task Force raided a home in Manchester Friday, making one arrest, and seizing fentanyl, cocaine, a gun and cash.

Police arrested Jose Acevedo, 42, of Manchester and charged him with:

Possession of a controlled substance - 3 counts

Possession of cocaine w/ Intent to Sell

Possession of heroin w/ Intent to Sell

Operation of a drug factory

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Risk of Injury - 3 counts - One for each child residing in the home

Acevedo was held on a $250,000 bond.

Local and federal authorities executed the search warrant at 66 Walnut Street, Manchester. Due to concerns with firearms association, the Capitol Region Emergency Services Team CREST was also on hand for the search warrant execution.

When police searched the home. they found "an extensive narcotics operation consistent with the milling and packaging of fentanyl. Investigators discovered sifters, grinders, as well as thousands of bags intended for packaging fentanyl and other narcotics. Amongst the processing and packaging material, investigators seized approximately 7 ½ Kilograms of suspected bulk fentanyl, an additional 7,500 prepackaged wax folds containing suspected fentanyl, nearly 12 ounces of suspected powder cocaine, 1 ½ ounces of crack cocaine. Also seized was a 9mm Smith and Wesson Pistol with obliterated serial number and nearly $10,000.00 in U.S. currency."

A second man was arrested on firearms possession charges. Adnel Ortega, 21, was charged with:

Alteration of Firearm Identification Mark

Criminally Negligent Storage of a Firearm - Police said the firearm was stored in an unsecured dresser drawer in a toddler's room.

Risk of Injury

He was held on $50,000 bond.

