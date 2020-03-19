Police: Man dies after being stabbed at The Danbury Skate Park

He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

DANBURY, Conn. — A man died Wednesday night after being stabbed multiple times at a skate park.

Police said they responded to the park on Patriot Drive to find a 21-year-old Danbury man stabbed multiple times. they were initially called there on calls of a fight taking place at the park.

He was taken to Danbury Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Danbury Police Department’s Detective Division at 203-797-4662.