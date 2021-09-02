Police: Man shot multiple times in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man in his forties is in critical condition after being shot multiple times on Thursday evening, according to Hartford Police.
Police say that at approximately 6:23 p.m., they responded to the area of 206 Mather Street for a Shot Spotter activation. Officers found the victim, so far only identified as a male in his forties, who was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Police say he is currently listed in critical condition.
The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.Anyone with any information regarding the case is
asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).