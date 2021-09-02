Police: Man shot multiple times in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man in his forties is in critical condition after being shot multiple times on Thursday evening, according to Hartford Police.

Police say that at approximately 6:23 p.m., they responded to the area of 206 Mather Street for a Shot Spotter activation. Officers found the victim, so far only identified as a male in his forties, who was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Police say he is currently listed in critical condition.