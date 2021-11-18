Police: Quinnipiac Univ. female students targeted by stalker delivery man

The suspect was hit with several charges in connection with him allegedly targeting the homes of female QU students that he had delivered food to through DoorDash

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police say an arrest made this week should serve as a warning for any of us, especially women, who use app-based service companies, like for ride-shares or food deliveries.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, Adiel Viano-Ribeiro, 24, of Bridgeport, was hit with a laundry list of charges in connection with him allegedly targeting the homes of female Quinnipiac University students that he had delivered food to recently for DoorDash.

Hamden police received a call just before midnight Tuesday from a female Quinnipiac University student, who lives at 81 Kimberly Rd., after an attempted break-in.

"The individual had attempted to break into the house through a window that they tried to force open when the college student was inside," said Det. Sean Dolan of the Hamden Police Department.

The suspect was unsuccessful though as a female resident of the home shined a flashlight in his face and he ran. However, moments later, he resurfaced nearby at 215 West Woods Rd., another home occupied by female Quinnipiac students.

"In that instance, the home was unsecured at a rear door," Dolan said.

According to the arrest report, a female resident of the West Woods Rd. home told police she forgot to lock the basement sliding, which leads to her bedroom.

"She was awakened by the individual at the foot of her bed," Dolan said.

Being scared, she screamed, and the suspect ran from the home and took off in his car, engaging police in a brief pursuit northbound on Rt. 10 into Cheshire.

"We believed that the vehicle was heading up toward the area of Interstate-84 and with the assistance of the Connecticut State Police we were able to stop the vehicle," Dolan said,

At Exit 16 in Southbury, police apprehended Viana-Ribeiro, who they believe was casing the Hamden homes before he made his move.

"We are continuing the investigation into the incidence that are similar that may have happened here in Hamden to see if there’s any link to this individual," Dolan said.

And police warn, especially if you're a woman ordering food from a delivery service, to make certain you request the food be left outside and wait before the delivery person to leave before opening the door so they don't see who lives there.

A DoorDash spokesperson issued the following statement on Viana-Ribeiro's arrest:

“These horrifying reports are deeply disturbing, and we immediately removed the Dasher from our platform. The safety of our community is paramount, and we have reached out to law enforcement to support their investigation in any way we can.”

Tony Terzi is a reporter at FOX61 News.

