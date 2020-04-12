x
Police recover fully loaded gun from Hartford student

Police say they learned of a student in possession of the firearm went to New Visions School on Greenfield Street. They arrived at the school and found the student.
HARTFORD, Conn — Police have seized a fully loaded firearm from a student Friday. 

In a tweet, Hartford Police wrote officers developed info about a student in possession of a gun at the New Visions School on Greenfield Street. 

Police arrived at the school and found the student with the loaded .45 caliber firearm in his possession. The 18-year-old student, identified as Jaden Gillett, was detained by Police and Hartford School Safety Officers in the school gym. Police say there were no direct threats to the students or the staff at any time. 

Gillett is being held on a $500,000 bond. 

