Police report details the hours leading up to Fotis Dulos' death

HARTFORD, Conn — FOX61 obtained the 19 page police report detailing the hours leading up to the moment Fotis Dulos took his own life.

Dulos called his girlfriend, Anna Curry, who told police he sounded out of breath on that phone call. He shared with her that he was heading to Stamford for his court appearance, she would soon discover he never left his Jefferson Crossing home. Curry was called by Attorney Kevin Smith who informed her that Fotis was not present at the courthouse.

According to the report, Curry told police that she knew at that moment Dulos had done something to hurt himself. Bottles of Tylenol PM and Advil were found on the kitchen island upon her arrival back at the house. Lt. Sean Bailey wrote about finding Dulos inside of his garage in his running suburban.

“I looked in the window of the door and saw that the windows of the Suburban were fogged up and suspected that someone was inside the vehicle, I could see a haze in the garage that appeared to be vehicle exhaust. Dulos skin was gray. he was not breathing and appeared lifeless,” said Bailey.

Curry then started calling those close to Dulos saying “he wanted to do this!”