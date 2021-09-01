Police respond to bomb threat in Plainfield

Officers responded to an address on Pickett Road in Central Village. A search was conducted but nothing was found.

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — Officers responded to an address on Pickett Road in Central Village after receiving a bomb threat.

Police say they received an unknown number directed at the address and responded to the scene with the help of the Central Village Fire Department and Connecticut State Police.

The property threatened and the surrounding area were evacuated. Police searched the address using explosives detection K9 and found no threat.