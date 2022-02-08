Man breaks into home with an ax in Naugatuck domestic incident: Police

He is also accused of throwing knives at victims.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Police arrested a Naugatuck man after they said he threw a rock through a window, used an ax to break into a home, and threw knives at the people in the home, injuring one person before running out of the house.

Police said they were called to the home Saturday night for the report of a rock being thrown through the home's picture window. The suspect in that incident, Steven Pelletier, 53, had run off before the police arrived.

Several hours later, around 2 a.m., police were called back to the home. They said Pelletier returned to the home and made entered the basement armed with a large wooden ax. A fight took place between Pelletier and the people in the house. One of the victims was able to dial 911 despite Pelletier’s attempts to stop them.

Police said the ax was taken from Pelletier by one of the victims.

Officials said Pelletier then grabbed several knives from the kitchen and began throwing them at both victims. He ran from the scene prior to police arrival.

Pelletier was later located at a hotel in Waterbury and taken into custody without incident. Pelletier was charged with

Home Invasion

Assault in the 1st Degree

Threatening 2nd Degree

Disorderly Conduct, 2 counts

Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree

Pelletier was held on a $150,000 bond and appeared in court on Monday.

