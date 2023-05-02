Manchester police search for armed suspect

Police described the suspect as a White male in his mid-40s. They said he is wearing blue jeans and a white sweatshirt.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The Manchester Police Department advises residents in the Oakland Street area to remain inside as they search for an armed person with a handgun.

Manchester police sent out a "severe alert" on the Atlasone app on Tuesday evening where police said they were looking for a suspect in the area of Oakland Street.

Police described the suspect as a white male in his mid-40s. They said he is wearing blue jeans and a white sweatshirt.

Manchester Public Schools says officers are on site at Bowers Elementary School and will keep the school secured. Buses are being held at Illing and Bennet. They were advised that students and staff remain in the school.

Classroom activities will continue despite the area being secured.

Additional information is not yet known. Check back for updates.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.