Norwich police search for shooting suspect

An active arrest warrant was issued for David Holland Jr., 32, of Norwich for his suspected involvement in the shooting.

NORWICH, Conn. — The Norwich Police Department is searching for a man believed to be "armed and dangerous" after a shooting incident that occurred on Boswell Avenue on Saturday.

An active arrest warrant was issued for David Holland Jr., 32, of Norwich, for his suspected involvement in the shooting. Police said they believe this is a domestic-related incident and the targeted attack was toward the victim.

At around 6:02 p.m., Norwich police and detectives responded to a shots-fired report. When units arrived, they located the reporting person and a car that had been shot at multiple times, which was believed to be intentional, according to police.

Police said the car had been unoccupied and no one was injured at the time of the shooting.

Holland has an additional active arrest warrant for threatening in the second degree for telephone threats made while on the phone with Norwich police saying he would terrorize the town, police said.

Holland is being charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment in the second degree and criminal mischief. He is set on a $750,000 bond.

Police said on October 4, 2022, Holland spoke with Norwich detectives numerous times saying he would turn himself in but did not do so.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.