90-year-old woman minorly injured in purse snatching theft, people search for suspects

The suspects were last seen headed toward New Haven.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — Police officers are looking for the alleged suspects of a purse snatching that minorly injured a 90-year-old woman on Tuesday.

Officers responded to a report of a purse snatching around 3:30 p.m. in the area of 200 Universal Drive in North Haven.

The 90-year-old victim told police a man in a vehicle approached her and snatched her purse. She fell to the ground, receiving minor injuries to her hand and hip, according to police.

The suspects, described as young males with white face coverings, fled the area. They were seen traveling in a stolen four-door tan-colored 2008 Saab 9-3 toward New Haven.

This incident remains under investigation

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have information regarding suspects are asked to contact Det. Capozzo at 203-239-5321 x262. Callers can remain anonymous.

