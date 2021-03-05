Police search for second suspect in Waterbury murder

Basil Smith is considered armed and dangerous.

WATERBURY, Conn — Police are searching for a second suspect in a weekend murder in Waterbury and the man is believed to be armed and dangerous.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Basil Smith, 29, who is wanted in connection for the shooting death of Gregory Rafael Santos-Frias.

Investigators said officers were called to the area of East Main Street and Wall Street around 11:40 p.m. Saturday night. They found Santos-Frias, 23, of Waterbury, with multiple gunshot wounds.

He died from his injuries. A second victim was found with four non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in the left. They were treated at a local hospital and released.

Charles Smith, 41, was arrested Monday. Now, police are looking for Smith, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Police describe Smith as a Black male, about 5 feet 10 inches, 150 pounds with long black locs. His last known address was in Bridgeport.

Smith faces charges of:

Murder

Conspiracy to commit murder.

Assault 1st degree.

Conspiracy to commit assault 1st.

Criminal possession of a pistol or revolver

Criminal use of a weapon.

Illegal sale or transfer of a pistol or revolver.

Carrying a pistol without a permit.

Illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle.

Illegal discharge of a firearm.

Reckless endangerment 1st.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

