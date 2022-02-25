Police searching for suspects of 'distraction thefts' in West Hartford

Two incidents in West Hartford and one in Westport occurred in this month alone, police said.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — West Hartford police are searching for suspects in connection to several "distraction style" thefts that took place in store parking lots this month.

One incident took place on Feb. 1 in the Whole Foods parking lot in West Hartford, where an older woman told police she was approached by a man with something in his hand. He gestured the victim to the back of the car to address an apparent issue with the tire, according to police. After the man left, the victim determined that her wallet had been stolen and fraudulent charges were made on several credit cards.

Another incident took place Thursday in the Trader Joe's parking lot in West Hartford, where an older woman was in her car and a man tapped on her window with a tire tool. The victim assumed her car had a flat tire and got out of the vehicle, police said. The man walked the victim around to the passenger rear tire, and there was nothing wrong with the tire, police said.

When the man left and the victim re-entered her car she noticed her wallet was stolen and there were attempted fraudulent charges on several credit cards.

A similar incident also happened at Whole Foods in Westport, police said. The suspects description from the Feb. 1 incident matched the description of the incident in Westport, according to police.

The investigation into these incidents is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call West Hartford police at 860-570-8969.

