Three CT ambulance companies in three towns attacked; suspect taken into custody in PA

Ambulance companies across the state on alert after Molotov-cocktail attacks in Old Saybrook, Meriden, Roxbury.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Police say they a suspect in at least four fires on Saturday, three of them setting fire to ambulance companies.

Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera says the first incident was a Molotov cocktail-type attack on the Hunter’s Ambulance facility in that town. The attack happened around 4:30 p.m.

Later in the afternoon, a similar firebombing occurred at the Hunter’s Ambulance facility in Meriden.

Then, around 6 p.m., two fires were set in Roxbury, one at the Roxbury Volunteer Fire Department on North Street, which also houses the Roxbury Volunteer Ambulance Association.

Law enforcement has told all EMS and ambulance crews in the state to be on alert and take appropriate security precautions.

Chief Spera said police believe they know who the suspect is, but they are not releasing details about his identity or vehicle at this time.

Janet Morgan, the Roxbury Fire Marshal, said that an ambulance parked inside that facility sustained damage, but could not say that's where the fire started, as there were 'multiple points of origin’. Morgan said firefighters had to respond to a nearby brush fire at about the same time.

Connecticut State Police said their Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit was requested by the Roxbury Fire Marshal to assist with intentionally set fires at the fire department and at 118 Challybes Road West.

There were no reported injuries in any of the incidents.